After Josh Whedon's exit, Batgirl's story to be written by Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson

Los Angeles: The script of Batgirl will now be written by Christina Hodson instead of Joss Whedon.

This will mark Hodson's return to the DC Extended Universe after writing for Birds of Prey, reports variety.com. Hodson has projects like Shut In and Unforgettable to her credit. She has also been roped in to write the script for Bumblebee, the upcoming Transformers spinoff with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

Whedon had exited Batgirl in February citing issues with the story. He had said in a statement, "Batgirl is such an exciting project and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners that it took me months to realise I really didn't have a story."

Batgirl will portray the life of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon, who doubles as one of Batman's sidekicks.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 16:49 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 16:49 PM