The LEGO Batman Movie writer Jared Stern likely to direct and write Super Pets for Warner Bros.

Jared Stern, who wrote The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, has again been hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct Super Pets, an animated film about pets of DC characters, reports Collider.

However, it still remains unconfirmed which source Stern will turn to, in order to finalise his list of characters. Stern can use DC’s Legion of Super-Pets or the Cartoon Network series for the pets' characters. Collider notes that the first appearance of the Super Pets team occurred in Adventure Comics #293 (February 1962).

They include Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse from the Superman and Superboy comics; Aquaman’s seahorse Storm; Flexi the Plastic Bird, Bat-Cow; and Damian Wayne’s dog Titus from Batman.

Krypto the Superdog featured in a standalone comic series which even included characters of Beppo and Comet. Marvel also had its own animal-centric comic book titled Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers.

Jared Stern has written live-action comedies like The Internship, The Watch and Mr. Popper’s Penguins.

Stern's recent directorial projects include a comedy titled Happy Anniversary. The movie starred Noël Wells and Ben Schwartz. He also executive produced the animated films Storks and soon-to-release Smallfoot, both for Warner Bros.

He also co-created Ken Jeong‘s ABC sitcom Dr. Ken for television.

