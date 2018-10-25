After Chris Evans, next Captain America could be a black or a woman, says Marvel star Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo, known for playing Marvel supervillain Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War said that Marvel was intending to diversify their casting choices.

In a recent interview, when asked about if he knew who could play the next Captain America, he said “I don’t know, but there have been rumors that [the next] Captain America could be African-American. It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”

Ever since Evans announced that he would be exiting the superhero franchise after Avengers 4, there have been conjectures around who could take Captain America's shield next. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had earlier revealed that they were set to hire more women and people of colour both on and off screen.

"As Black Panther has so loudly declared, (representation) can only help you, can only help you tell unique stories, can only help you do things in a new, and unique, and fresh, and exciting way. If you do that, audiences will notice it, and appreciate it, and support it," Feige was quoted as saying, as per an earlier report.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, among others. It is all set to release in 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 13:29 PM