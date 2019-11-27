You are here:

After Charlie's Angels, Elizabeth Banks to feature in, direct and produce horror film The Invisible Woman

Elizabeth Banks has found her next project: she is set to feature in and helm The Invisible Woman, a horror film set at Universal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Charlie's Angels director will also produce the movie with her husband Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions.

Banks is developing the modern take of the 1940 original, which revolved around a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment.

As she becomes invisible, she gets back against her mean boss but unwittingly falls into a caper involving gangsters.

Erin Cressida Wilson of The Girl on the Train fame penned the current draft of the script. Sources said the tone of the project is Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho.

The Invisible Woman is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures its classic horror movie characters.

Besides Charlie's Angels, Banks was also seen in the James Gunn's horror film Brightburn.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 12:45:31 IST