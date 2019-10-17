You are here:

After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård to team up for The Lighthouse director's new film

FP Staff

Oct 17, 2019 12:17:23 IST

Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård are teaming up once again for filmmaker Robert Eggers' new project, The Northman.

The film is Eggers follow-up project to indie thriller The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the lead, which will bow out in the US on 18 October (Friday).

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård. Image from Twitter

The Northman is being described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, reports Variety. Skarsgård's brother, It star Bill Skarsgård, as well as actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Dafoe are in negotiations to join the cast.

Eggers will helm the movie from a script with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Lars Knudsen, best known for producing Ari Aster's Midsommar, is backing the film.

Kidman will be seen next in Jay Roach's Bombshell The film is centered on the real scandal of toxic, sexist environment at Fox News for women, including former-employees Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Kidman), and a fictional associate producer named Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) who went on to take on the corporation.

Meanwhile, Skarsgård's upcoming projects include Kong vs Godzilla and an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 12:17:23 IST

