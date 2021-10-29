Even Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor shared photos after Aryan Khan was granted bail in drug case.

After Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs on cruise ship case on 28 October, the Hindi film fraternity erupted in cheers. Many celebrities took to social media to express their relief at Khan being granted bail.

Director Karan Johar took to social media, posting a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan, with a heart emoji over their heads, in his Instagram story. This is the first time Johar has commented about Khan’s arrest in the drugs case.

Khan’s sister Suhana Khan also shared some throwback pictures of her and Khan with their father. The pictures from Khan’s childhood show him and his sister making funny faces with their father. The post, captioned “I love you”, received a lot of appreciation from celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana's friend Shanaya Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of herself with Khan. Kapoor’s mother Mahdeep Kapoor, who is close to Gauri Khan, also posted an old photo of Khan with his mother. The picture received much love from Sanjay Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others Actor Raveena Tandon also said that she hoped it would be a happy Diwali for Khan and his family.

Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always . pic.twitter.com/jLIJZ5NAui — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 28, 2021

Actor Swara Bhasker tweeted about Khan being granted bail, saying “Finally”, followed by a series of clapping hand emojis.

Actor R Madhavan also tweeted on the issue, saying that “as a father”, he was very relieved by the verdict.

I want to have a blast tonight! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021

Even Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrated his son’s bail near his residence, bursting crackers and holding banners in support of the family.

Khan, along with co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after their arrest on 3 October by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The detailed order with reasons for granting bail will be out by today evening, with Khan being likely to walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail either this evening or tomorrow, 30 October.