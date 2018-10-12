After Aamir Khan's Mogul exit, Ekta Kapoor reportedly removes Subhash Kapoor from ALTBalaji show The Verdict

Two days after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced that they would step away from producing Mogul, scheduled to be directed by Subhash Kapoor in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the director, Ekta Kapoor has reportedly sacked Subhash from the upcoming web series, The Verdict.

Ekta, who is one of the core members of sexual harassment committee set up by the Producers' Guild of India, along with Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur, was made aware of an ongoing legal battle Subhash was embroiled in, where a female actor alleged that Kapoor tried to rape her in 2012. Ekta decided to remove Subhash from The Verdict as soon as the case was brought to her notice, reports Mid-Day.

Director Shashwat Shah will manage the production in view of the latest development, informed the daily.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar also released a statement (via News18) stating that T-Series had also decided to not work with Subhash in light of the sexual misdemeanor case against him. "With the on-going proceedings against the director, everyone at T-Series has decided to not work with him," he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Producers Guild of India lent its support to the #MeToo movement to call out and report incidents of sexual harassment and abuse in showbiz.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 12:52 PM