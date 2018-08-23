Afshan Azad, actor who played Padma Patil in Harry Potter series, gets married to fiance Nabil Kazi
Actor Afshan Azad, best known for her portrayal of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise tied the knot with her fiance Nabil Kazi recently. The couple had a traditional wedding last week and a civil ceremony on 19 August at Symphony Hall, Birmingham. The actor revealed details about her wedding in an Instagram post.
Her former co-stars Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang were also in attendance.
Yesterday was the most epic night. My handsome husband and beautiful in-laws went above and beyond and blew me away with the most magical Walima party. Historically, the first wedding to EVER happen in this venue, it was absolutely breathtaking. My very own Royal Wedding! Thank you to everyone who helped put this night together. Here’s to a lifetime of Happiness with you my love - We did it. #Kazad #KazadWedding #EpicNight #AfshansRoyalWedding #RoyalWedding #SymphonyHall #Walima #CivilCeremony
Wright and Leung also shared photos from the wedding and their good wishes.
Azad featured prominently in the fourth installment of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, along with Shefali Chowdhury, who was seen as her onscreen twin Parvati. In May this year, Matthew Lewis, who essayed the role of Neville Longbottom married his girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy.
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 14:16 PM