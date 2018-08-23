You are here:

Afshan Azad, actor who played Padma Patil in Harry Potter series, gets married to fiance Nabil Kazi

Actor Afshan Azad, best known for her portrayal of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise tied the knot with her fiance Nabil Kazi recently. The couple had a traditional wedding last week and a civil ceremony on 19 August at Symphony Hall, Birmingham. The actor revealed details about her wedding in an Instagram post.

Her former co-stars Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang were also in attendance.

Wright and Leung also shared photos from the wedding and their good wishes.

Azad featured prominently in the fourth installment of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, along with Shefali Chowdhury, who was seen as her onscreen twin Parvati. In May this year, Matthew Lewis, who essayed the role of Neville Longbottom married his girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 14:16 PM