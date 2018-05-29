Matthew Lewis, actor who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter films, marries girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis has tied the knot with girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy.

The actor shared the news on Twitter and joked that the nuptials kept him away from seeing Arctic Monkeys, one of his favourite bands, live.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," Lewis wrote alongside a photo of the two from their wedding. He later posted the same picture on Instagram with the American and UK flag emojis as the caption.

Daily Mail reports the two first met in January 2016 at a celebration at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where Jones worked. They started dating in July 2016.

Lewis, who made his big screen acting debut with Harry Potter franchise as Neville Longbottom when he was just 12 years old, has gone on to land roles in Me Before You and Amazon's new series, Ripper Street.

More than 450 million copies of JK Rowling's Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide in 79 languages and the movies have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 13:38 PM