Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, Prime Video launched the first-look of the upcoming Amazon Original movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, an inspiring tribute to the fearless heroes of India’s struggle for freedom. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the movie is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film is a thriller-drama inspired by true events and will see Sara Ali Khan play the character of a valiant freedom fighter. Ae Watan Mere Watan will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The just-launched, first-look video transports us to a bygone era where we see a tense, yet extremely focused, young girl expertly assembling a radio-like device in a dimly lit room. The camera gradually reveals that the young girl is none other than Sara Ali Khan in a never-seen-before, non-glamorous avatar. As she begins to speak on the radio, her voice is imbued with courage and determination; she shares the message of independence with the entire nation via her underground radio station, until she is interrupted by the incessant banging at the door.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

https://twitter.com/primevideoin/status/1617380586007724033?s=46&t=NXGiaopaNkIGtufRkofZ_w

Speaking about the under-production Amazon Original Movie, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said: “As we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, it is an honour to pay homage to the unsung warriors of the Indian freedom struggle. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a story inspired by true events, and will see the confluence of some of the most creative minds of our times. We are really excited to have Sara Ali Khan headline this film; she has truly immersed herself in the character of the young freedom fighter. We are certain that Kannan Iyer’s directorial vision and Darab and Kannan’s passionate writing will inspire and evoke a sense of patriotism and determination amongst audiences not just in India but across the world.”

“Dharmatic Entertainment is glad to be teaming up with Prime Video, yet again, to create a masterpiece- Ae Watan Mere Watan”, said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment. “The movie is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle. With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience.”

“We are delighted to partner with Prime Video to create what I consider to be a great cinematic marvel. Prime Video has been a hub for unique stories and has provided its audience with a plethora of amazing titles,” said Apoorva Mehta, Dharmatic Entertainment. “Ae Watan Mere Watan is a tale inspired by true events, about a freedom fighter whose unwavering courage and bravery helped our country immeasurably. We are extremely excited to see the magic Kannan Iyer is going to create with Sara Ali Khan as the lead in this film.”

“Directing this story inspired by true events from the very precarious times of India’s freedom struggle is a feeling of tremendous pride for me, and I am thankful to Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for this opportunity,” added director Kannan Iyer. “Ae Watan Mere Watan is going to be a tribute to the priceless contributions made by fearless heroes to India’s fight for independence. It is my first time working with Sara Ali Khan and I am excited to see how she moulds herself into this character.”

Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement on playing this role in Ae Watan Mere Watan: “I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.