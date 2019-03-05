You are here:

Adnan Sami responds to memes painting him as Pakistani spy: I've sworn my allegiance to India

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 11:41:45 IST

Adnan Sami became the subject of intense trolling on social media in Pakistan after the singer praised prime minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Air Force amid heightened cross-border tension between the nations. A hilarious hashtag#MajorAdnanSami started trending on Twitter, fanning conspiracy theories of the singer being an undercover ISI agent.

File image of singer Adnan Sami

Sami addressed the Twitter campaign in an interview to Bombay Times, and said that he has sworn his allegiance to his country, India. "This is a very important thing in our blood that we honour our zabaan, our oath. If I have sworn allegiance to you, by God, I’ll give my life to you (sic)," he said.

The Bollywood singer was born to a Pakistani father who served in the Pakistan Air Force and fought in the Indo-Pak War, which may have given rise to the conspiracy theories of him being an ISI agent. Originally from Afghani aristocracy, the family fled to Peshawar after the Partition. Sami became an Indian citizen in 2016 after the Indian Home Ministry approved his request.

Earlier, the singer had taken to Twitter to say that the trolls bear an "Ostritch mentality".

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:43:59 IST

