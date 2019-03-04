You are here:

#MajorAdnanSami: Hilarious conspiracy theory suggests Bollywood singer is an undercover ISI agent

FP Staff

Mar 04, 2019 16:25:46 IST

Following the IAF airstrike amid cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter to praise PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Air Force.

However, he soon became the subject of intense trolling in Pakistan as the country's social media warriors were seemingly upset by his remarks supporting India's airstrike. Sami, who originally hails from Pakistan and now holds Indian citizenship, then gave a biting reply to the trolls, laughing at their "ostrich mentality."

This only further angered the trolls, who came up with a hilarious conspiracy theory that he was really a secret ISI agent who's had his Indian counterparts fooled all these years. The hashtag #MajorAdnanSami became one of the top trends in Pakistan.

The trolls even posted videos of how Sami was leaking information to ISI.

...and how Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent him secret messages.

Sami, of course, laughed it off and appreciated the comedy behind these outrageous suggestions.

He even jokingly confessed that his cover had been blown and that he was an ISI agent

