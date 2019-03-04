You are here:

#MajorAdnanSami: Hilarious conspiracy theory suggests Bollywood singer is an undercover ISI agent

Following the IAF airstrike amid cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter to praise PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Air Force.

However, he soon became the subject of intense trolling in Pakistan as the country's social media warriors were seemingly upset by his remarks supporting India's airstrike. Sami, who originally hails from Pakistan and now holds Indian citizenship, then gave a biting reply to the trolls, laughing at their "ostrich mentality."

Dear Pak trolls, Its not about ur egos being given a reality check today; its about eliminating terrorists who u ‘claim’ r also ur enemies! Ur Ostrich mentality is laughable.Btw, ur abuses expose ur reality & therefore d only difference between u & a bucket of shit is the bucket! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 26, 2019

This only further angered the trolls, who came up with a hilarious conspiracy theory that he was really a secret ISI agent who's had his Indian counterparts fooled all these years. The hashtag #MajorAdnanSami became one of the top trends in Pakistan.

Excellent Adnan! Just keep showing your loyalty to India and keep posting Pakistan’s agencies off the record all key updates. You’re a real unsung hero of Pakistan. You Rock Brave Tiger of Pakistan! — Ray (@iKarachiwala) February 26, 2019

Bollywood singer #AdnanSami gives a befitting reply to Pakistani trolls over social media which slammed him for praising the Indian Air Forcehttps://t.co/6ZGVhYZMhq — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) February 28, 2019

From 235 kg to 75kg ... his dedication and love to serve his country in enemy state ... Pakistani tiger ... ghuss k marain gy #PakistanLeadsWithPeace#MajorAdnanSami#prayformajor pic.twitter.com/AXNObqPd24 — Hassaan Khan (@saniibhai) March 2, 2019

#MajorAdnanSami we love you for your services.. Thank you for being there pic.twitter.com/rTyWUD0Vcn — (@FShk27) March 3, 2019

The trolls even posted videos of how Sami was leaking information to ISI.

That's how Adnan Sami gave secret info about MIG 21.#MajorAdnanSami#PakSymbolOfPeace pic.twitter.com/OSO5vwEK62 — Syed Sadaqat Ali (@SyedSadaqat07) March 2, 2019

...and how Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent him secret messages.

Prime Minister's secret message to Maj Adnan Sami, undercover ISI agent. I hope indians won't be able to decode it xD#MajorAdnanSami pic.twitter.com/hVEuefRQNC — M.Hassan Khan (@Ghori_HKhan) March 2, 2019

Sami, of course, laughed it off and appreciated the comedy behind these outrageous suggestions.

Hahaha!!! Love it!!! What amazing play of words!!!

“OVER AND OUT”!!!#CoverBlown https://t.co/SXCe43ZVtE — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 2, 2019

He even jokingly confessed that his cover had been blown and that he was an ISI agent

Hey Guys! Damn it! My cover just got blown!! I’m supposed to be an ISI agent! It’s all over now! Thank God for CIA, KGB, MI6 & KHAD that I still have a job!!

...And by the way, It’s Lt. General & not Major - Thank you very much!!

#FaarikhLog pic.twitter.com/AG0btS7dMI — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 2, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 16:25:46 IST