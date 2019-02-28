You are here:

Adnan Sami reacts to Pakistani trolls who condemned IAF airstrike: Your Ostrich mentality is laughable

FP Staff

Feb 28, 2019 11:39:18 IST

Singer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistani trolls who have been speaking out against India's airstrike across LoC in a scathing tweet.

In the tweet, the singer who originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship stood up against trolls from Pakistan and told them that it is about 'eliminating terrorists' and not about 'egos being given a reality check.' He further went on to add that their 'Ostrich mentality' is 'laughable.'

His tweet read, "Dear Pak trolls, It's not about your egos being given a reality check today; it's about eliminating terrorists who you ‘claim’ are also your enemies!" The singer criticised the trolls for their uni-dimensional approach with the matter, stating, "the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!" Sami had earlier on February 26 too hailed the IAF efforts, congratulating the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its non-military coup.

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the IAF carried out strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

