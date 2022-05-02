Actor Adivi Sesh on Monday announced that his upcoming Telugu action-thriller HIT: The Second Case will release theatrically on July 29.

Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case is a sequel to the 2020 movie HIT. The second installment is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who was also behind the original.

Sesh shared the film's release date on Twitter: "Something dangerous about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhanu Chander. HIT: The Second Case is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

The first installment chronicled the story of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl. Its Hindi remake, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is currently in post-production.

The prequel's plot centres around Vikram, a police officer who works for the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The sequel to Adivi Sesh's HIT will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will have the same cast as the first film. The sequel would be set in Andhra Pradesh, unlike the first film, which was set in Telangana and portrayed the story of a missing girl and a cop investigating the case.

The sequel, titled HIT:The Second Case, will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will star Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komali Prasad. The music is composed by John Stewart Eduri.

