Aditya Roy Kapur on female fan trying to kiss him: 'Don't look at it from the eye where I'll criticise it'

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is presently busy promoting his OTT series The Night Manager, faced a difficult situation last week, when one of his female fans forcibly tried kissing him in public. Taking control of the situation, the actor managed to handle the situation with equanimity, but the incident did leave many of his fans disappointed and angry. A video of the incident is also going viral on social media, receiving a lot of reactions from his fans. Days after he was forcibly accosted by a fan, Kapur finally spoke over the same, stating that he didn’t “lose any sleep over it.”

Aditya Roy Kapur on incident of a female fan trying to kiss him forcefully

Speaking exclusively with The Indian Express, Aditya noted that he wasn’t too “frazzled” by the incident, but instead managed to handle it at the moment. Mentioning that the fan was “strong”, he added, “She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticise it or say it’s wrong. I can understand that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it.”

The actor also mentioned that he “didn’t lose any sleep over it” or give more thought to it than needed.

What exactly happened?

The video making rounds on the internet shows Aditya Roy Kapur at the Mumbai screening of his series where he was surrounded by a bunch of his fans. While the fans tried taking selfies with their favourite actor, a female fan also approached him for a picture. Though the actor obliged her, she took things further by trying to kiss him forcefully and even attempting to hold his face.

Aditya, who seemingly looked uncomfortable, managed to pull away, and slowly distanced himself from the situation.

Take a look:

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager premiered on Disney + Hotstar on 17 February 2023. An official Hindi remake of the British espionage thriller of the same name, the show features actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

