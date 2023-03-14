It’s impossible to ignore the actor’s dapper looks and hot moves in the song ‘Soniye Je‘ from the movie GUMRAAH. The music is composed, lyrics penned and the song is sung by Vishal Mishra, choreographed by Aadil Sheikh.

Gumraah will showcase Aditya playing a double role, while Mrunal Thakur will play a cop in the film. Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen for the first time in the film.

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer GUMRAAH have been constantly making headlines for their unique promotional tactics. The makers recently teased the fans by promising to release the teaser of the film but surprised them by releasing a teaser poster. This ‘GUMRAAH’ move by the makers piqued the curiosity even higher, and the team of Gumraah finally unveiled the electrifying teaser of the movie.

Mrunal Thakur was in Delhi last year shooting for this upcoming crime thriller in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time ever on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. GUMRAAH to release in cinemas on 7th April 2023.

