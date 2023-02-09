Actor Aditya Rawal is winning hearts for portraying the role of Nibras, the dreaded terrorist in Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz. The film depicts the gruesome attack on a restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where several people were held hostage and many killed. Aditya underwent intense training for his role and had to learn gun firing, in addition to doing workshops and research for the part.

Interestingly, the initial training was done with wooden guns, and shot with real guns for the movie. Aditya opens up on his training and says,”I wanted to make sure I handled the gun as a character in my situation would. It was important to understand the power of the gun, even when it is not being fired. In real life, if you have a gun in a room where it wouldn’t normally be – it is a frightening thing, a really big deal. We don’t normally see that reflected on screen so our aim was to bring out that aspect too. The most important feature of our training, though, was gun safety. Sunil Rodrigues, the action director and his team were meticulous about that from the get go.”

Aditya Rawal completely humanizes the role in the film and his performance is unmissable. With a couple of unannounced projects in the pipeline, it will be very interesting to see what he does next.

