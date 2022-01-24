Aditya Narayan announced the news of his wife Shweta Agarwal’s pregnancy in an Instagram post. The two got married in December 2020 and are expecting their first child.

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. Sharing a lovely photo from their photoshoot, he wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay.”

In the picture, Aditya sits on the couch holding Shweta close, who is seated on the floor. The couple’s hands rest on her baby bump. Shweta also shared the same photo on Instagram. The excited dad-to-be replied on the post, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit, and struck a close bond. After dating each other for almost a decade, they tied the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai. Given the pandemic, the affair was quite a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.

During one of the episodes of the singing reality show, Aditya had revealed how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of the film.