Singer Aditya Narayan marries longtime girlfriend, actor Shweta Agarwal in intimate ceremony in Mumbai

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who met on the sets of the 2010 horror film Shaapit, got married at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai

Singer and reality TV host Aditya Narayan got married to his long-time girlfriend, actor Shweta Agarwal in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, 1 December. The pictures of the couple from their close-knit wedding were shared by paparazzi and fans are creating buzz on social media.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Aditya and Shweta tied the knot at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The marriage was attended by only family members and close friends due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The wedding function was followed by a reception ceremony.

The pre-wedding rituals kick-started on Saturday with the Tilak ceremony. On Sunday, it was mehendi ceremony followed by haldi on Monday.

The couple fell in love on the sets of their film Shaapit and dated for more than a decade.

For his wedding, Aditya Narayan wore an ivory white sherwani with a turban. He was also seen dancing with his father Udit Narayan and relatives in the baraat.

Shweta Agarwal was seen sporting an ivory lehenga and looked pretty in her bridal attire.

Here are the pictures and videos from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by #Shwetya my life❤❤❤ (@adiholic_till_last_breath)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A report by Economic Times said that Aditya and Shweta's marriage took place on the day Udit Narayan celebrates his birthday.

Udit Narayan along with his son's friends sang Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna and Bole Chudiyaan at the mehendi ceremony.

Udit Narayan had earlier said that he had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone for the wedding.