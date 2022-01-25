Aditya Narayan on parenthood: 'If we weren’t living in scary covid times, there would’ve been some anxiety about being parents for the first time. But now all the more. We’ve to be very careful.'

Congratulations, when did you get to know the good news and what was your reaction?

Thank you Sir. Bahot achcha lag raha hai. I got to know mid last year. I was shooting for Indian Idol in Daman and when we came back my wife Shweta was behaving strangely, lots of mood swings and all. I had never seen her like this in the past. I told her to get herself tested for pregnancy. She told me to stop pulling her leg. ‘Just because I am a little moody doesn’t mean I am pregnant.’ But she was (laughs).

You sound very happy.

I am. I’ve always loved children. I always wanted my own child…no make that, children; and when you find the ideal life partner you want children all the more.

These are scary times, so is your jubilation about parenthood mixed with a certain amount of anxiety?

Definitely. There is anxiety. I mean, even if we weren’t living in scary times there would’ve been some anxiety about being parents for the first time. But now all the more. We’ve to be very careful.

The good part is, I had made plans for parenthood even before we got married. I knew we would need more space, a bigger house. So there is added stress.

What kind of stress?

Kaam toh karna padega. Bills have to be paid. At the same time, the Covid has become highly contagious though very very mild. Plus being in front of the camera you are the only one without a mask because you can’t shoot with a mask. It’s scary: while I am shooting the air-conditioning is circulating the same air. All this is weighing on my mind, more so now when soon I’ll be coming home to a baby …Luckily, I have a large house that’s almost ready. There’s an extra room for me where I will be quarantined after I return from shooting.

To have your newly born child in the next room…

I know. It will be very tough to keep myself away. But kya karen? Waqt hi kuch aisa hai. I will have to get myself tested regularly. Shweta and I will be very careful. I wish I could approach the happiest moment of my life with more positivity.

You grew up as a single child. Hence pampered? Did your parents spoil you silly?

My parents definitely pampered me as best as they could. You know, my father started getting his fame and fortune only after I was born. My parents have really struggled to bring me up well. I didn’t feel like I was living affluently. But my parents deprived me of nothing. They did their level best to give me everything I wanted. My father was stricter than my mother because he came from a very humble background and knew what it was like to be in need constantly. My mother was an air hostess on Air India. She got me small gifts from all over the world. Yes, they took good care of me. I am ever-grateful to them.

Are you going to be a strict parent?

Ummnmn,nah. I don’t have it in me to be strict with my child. But I will make sure it is disciplined. I will definitely inculcate the values that I grew up with: that you need to be focused and consistent in order to get anywhere in life. It doesn’t matter what he or she would want to be. But one must be iron-willed and determined to get somewhere in life. The good part is, I’ve always led a focused life, so my child would emulate my lifestyle. I always hero-worshipped my father. So I presume my child will do the same with me. Shweta will be the strict parent. I’ve seen her with my dogs and with children. She will be a wonderful mother.

You started working as a child. Do you think you missed out on doing some of the normal things?

Sir, honestly I wouldn’t want it any other way. Because all my experiences during my childhood have helped me to be the person that I am. I’ve done all the normal things as a child while working. Maybe I haven’t done as much of it as other children. But I had a healthy childhood especially from 13-18 when I had taken a break from show business to focus on my secondary education.

When is the baby due and what plans do you have to ensure its full safety?

The baby is due anytime now in February. We will be very stringent about the baby’s safety. Apart from me, everyone else will be home-confined including the staff. It will be a little difficult for me to keep a distance from my wife and child. Even though I will be in the same house, I will be in another room. What to do? If there is anyone jeopardising my child’s safety it will be me. I have to work. Life has to go on. I will have monitors in my room to see my wife and baby. It will be tough. Let’s see how it goes.

Will you cut down on your workload to spend ample time with the baby?

Ji, sir. Plan toh yehi hai. I will cut down my workload by a bit. I am trying to finish my pending work before the baby is born. But glitches keep happening: curfews, cancellations, restrictions. I am grateful I planned for a bigger house. We will be shifting in a month. I’ve studio set up at home also. I will stay at home as much as I can. Thankfully I don’t need to step out for music recordings. But I am cutting down on live shows. Travelling is very scary. Shooting for a reality show is preferable, given that one is confined to one place. But performing live for thousands during times of Covid? No thanks!

