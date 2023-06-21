Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting melodies of Aditya Narayan, the young and popular Indian playback singer. Brace yourself as he lends his mesmerizing voice to ‘Chhoo Le Taaron Ko,’ the Hindi rendition of the track ‘Steal the Show’ from Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated animated film, ‘Elemental.’ This thrilling collaboration guarantees to transport audiences into the mesmerizing universe of the film, leaving them awe-struck.

The melodious track “Chhoo Le Taaron Ko” is brought to life by Aditya Narayan who got all emotional and excited at the same time for his daughter to hear this…Expressing his excitement he said, “I am delighted to sing for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. I have recently been blessed with fatherhood, and I can’t wait for my daughter Tvisha to grow up and start watching these movies and listening to her father sing their songs in Hindi. It would be exciting to see her listen to Dad’s songs from the bank of songs that I’m building for her.”

“Chhoo Le Taaron Ko” posed a unique challenge for Aditya Narayan where he mentioned, “The song _’Chhoo Le Taaron Ko’ was quite challenging. It is not everyday that I usually have to spend two days in the studio for recording. Although when you hear this song you will know what a lovely, sweet and simple song it is. I hope you enjoy it. Watch Disney and Pixar’s Elemental only in Theatres”.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. “Chhoo Le Taaron Ko” is performed by Aditya Narayan, music is given by Ari Leff and Thomas Newman and lyrics by Mayur Puri.

The song is out now, the audience can enjoy the soothing melody of ‘Chhoo Le Taaron Ko’ and let the music carry you away, evoking emotions and imagination.

Disney and Pixar is set to release the enchanting world of “Elemental” in English & Hindi on 23rd June 2023, Only in cinemas.