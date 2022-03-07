In conversation with singer Aditya Narayan, as he and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn Twisha which means ray of light in Sanskrit.

Singer-anchor Aditya Narayan sounds exceptionally excited about fatherhood. “We have been blessed with a baby girl on 24 February. Shweta had to undergo a ‘C’ section. I was with her in the hospital for almost a week. Now we are back home.”

Aditya and his wife have named their daughter Twisha. Says Aditya, “I was the only one in the family rooting for a girl right from the start. Twisha is a Sanskrit word. It means ‘Rays Of Light’. My father’s name Udit, my name Aditya and now my daughter Twisha are all light-related. Twisha is almost an anagram of my wife’s name Shweta. A lot of thought has gone into the naam-karan.”

Fatherhood has made Aditya happier than ever before. “I’ve never felt this way before, so I don’t have a comparative emotion. It’s a mixture of excitement, nervousness and joy.” Narrating as to what happened on his 30th birthday, Aditya says, “I had a dream, which didn’t feel like a dream. It felt like a premonition. I saw that my wife Shweta is in hospital holding a baby girl. I went up to her as she smiled. I decided after that premonition to marry Shweta, the sooner the better.”

Aditya is now on paternity leave. For the first time, he has turned down offers for anchoring work. He adds, “I am a little restless because the body is not used to being without work. I had some shows locked in for later, a few months from now. But I had decided to keep this period free for my child. Besides looking after Shweta and Twisha, we are also moving into our new home this month. I’ve to pretty much take care of all the shifting of home. Shweta is busy doing motherly things.”

It’s a happily hectic time for Aditya. The past two years have not been an easy time for him though he had Covid twice. In spite of that he was working non-stop. Now is my time to be home with my baby, to meditate. Mentioning about his father, singer Udit Narayan Aditya he says, “My father is elated by the new arrival in the family. Both my parents are very excited. Actually, it has not sunk in properly. Even when he came to see Twisha in the hospital, he would look at her and then look away. After this aankh-micholi which went on for four days I picked up Twisha and put her in his lap.”

Twisha is indeed lucky to have her great grandmother along with her grandparents with her!

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.