Aditya Alva, accused in Sandalwood drug case, arrested by Bengaluru Police

Aditya Alva has been absconding since September 2020 after he was named an accused in the drug case involving Kannada film actors, producers and party organisers

Aditya Alva, an accused in the high profile drugs case in Karnataka, has been arrested, police said in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Alva, brother-in-law to actor Vivek Oberoi, and son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, has been absconding for the past five months ever since the state police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers, and rave party organisers. He was arrested on Monday night in Chennai, based on a tip-off.

"Absconding accused Aditya Alva has been arrested in Chennai in connection with the drug case registered at cottonpet police station...," a police official said. Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organisers Viren Khanna, Aditya Agarwal, RTO clerk K Ravishankar, a few Nigerians, and several others were arrested already in this connection.

Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers, peddlers, and consumers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul last year. The trio had told the NCB sleuths that they were supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

The Bengaluru police raided Oberoi's residence in Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva in October last year.

More than 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few Nigerians.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)