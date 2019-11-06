Adithya Varma: Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu's Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy to now hit cinemas on 21 November

Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, will release in cinemas on 21 November.

The film marks the acting debut of Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram. Banita Sandhu (of October-fame), Anbu Thasan, and Priya Anand will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The project has been bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, the producers behind Malayalam films like Ezra and Godha. Adithya Varma was previously scheduled to be out on 8 November.

Here's the announcement

Release date finalized... #AdithyaVarma - #Tamil remake of #Telugu trendsetter #ArjunReddy - to release on 21 Nov 2019... Dhruv Vikram - son of Chiyaan Vikram - makes his acting debut... Costars Banita Sandhu... Directed by Gireesaaya. #AdithyaVarmaFromNov21pic.twitter.com/IjhyfX54Wd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2019

The Tamil remake was originally titled Varmaa, and shot with director Bala. However, it was later scrapped after the makers were unhappy with the final output. In a statement, Bala had revealed it was his decision to leave the project, and denied allegations made by the producers. Aditya Varma is helmed by Gireesaaya.

Arjun Reddy was one of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry in 2017. The music director of the Telugu film, Radhan, has also provided music for Adithya Varma. Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer, while Vivek Harshan is the editor.

Arjun Reddy has also been remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi. Both films have received backlash for their blunt endorsement of misogyny and violence. Speaking about the same with The New Indian Express, Dhruv said, "I think when you watch the film, you will see the changes we have made. And yes, we have changed quite a bit to avoid such criticism."

Dhruv said he took up the role because he found the protagonist's personality and habits challenging to recreate. He added even though there is some similarity between Arjun Reddy and Adithya Varma, the makers have tried to show something new.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 16:39:12 IST