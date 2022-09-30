Big news for all the Prabhas fans out there. The first look of one of the actor’s most anticipated and much-awaited films, Adipurush is finally out and fans can’t keep calm! On Friday, 30 September, the makers unveiled the first look of Prabhas’ Adipurush further updating about unveiling the poster and teaser of the film. Believed to be a modern-day tale inspired by the Ramayana, speculations are making rounds that Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Rama and now this can be reaffirmed by the first look released by the makers.

In a series of pictures shared by makers as well as the actor himself on their social media handles, the first look shows a dhoti-clad Prabhas in a warrior look while holding a bow and arrow. In his caption, Prabhas further wrote, “|| Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023, in IMAX & 3D!” The first look has been shared in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The makers also informed that the teaser, as well as the poster of the film, will be released on 2 October on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar are likely to be present at the release.

Fans, who are super excited since the news came out, are showering the comment section with love and fire emojis while the first look is already trending on social media.

Adipurush: A mythological film depicting ‘celebrating victory of good over evil’

Slated to release on 12 January 2023 in IMAX and 3D, Adipurush is said to be inspired by Ramayana where Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama. Many other actors including Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh are playing prominent roles in the film.

Said to be one of the most expensive films made so far, the movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Krishan Kumar and Rajesh Nair and will be released in multiple languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

