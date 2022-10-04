Netizens are upset and disappointed and are calling out the makers for Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush. The 1.46-minute teaser of Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. We are upset too with the look of Saif Ali Khan and I am questioning who is the stylist of this film? It is time we be a little more sensitive when we are depicting a mythological character on the big screen. He was a great king of Lanka. We must remember the best thing about the Hindu religion is that nobody is depicted as fully evil or good. There are different shades of each god. This is what makes Hinduism real. The gods and goddesses are relatable just like we meet real people. Ravan too was not completely a dark character.

There are many in our country who admire Raavan for many reasons. But netizens are upset and disappointed, with many calling out the makers for its VFX and also some of them are comparing it to Pogo. According to social media, the buzz is around Saif Ali Khan’s look and one keyword that is trending the most is Raavan after the teaser release of Adipurush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

Netizens are questioning Saif Ali Khan’s look as Raavan with beard on whether he is playing Raavan or ‘Babar’ or ‘Alauddin Khilji’ in the film. Many have said that he looks like an IsIamic invader than Raavan in #Adipurush?” One social media user wrote, “I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of Ravan to Rizwan? Who is styling his beard?? Another wrote, “What kind of haircut is Saif given?”

One Twitter user compared Saif’s looks to Khilji and wrote, “This movie is an insult to Ramayan. Firstly, why are Ravan and Hanuman not wearing Mukut? He’s looking like Khilji Ravan was one of the wisest Bramhin can’t see his Janva Pls stop hurting our sentiments #DisappointingAdipurish #AadiPurush. One of the social media users said that Raavan was a Hindu Brahmin from the Northern Region, but they made him look like Alauddin Khilji.

