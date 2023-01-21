Adil Durrani on Sherlyn Chopra's claims of Rakhi Sawant's arrest: 'She went by herself, wasn't arrested'

Controversy queens Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have been in the news for quite some time now. Be it media interactions or social media platforms, the two continue to remain at loggerheads over various issues and are often spotted making verbal attacks on each other. Notably, this escalated after Sherlyn spoke up against Sajid Khan during the MeToo movement and Rakhi came out in his support. It has been since then the two continue to battle it out in interviews and media statements, with Sajid Khan and his participation in Bigg Boss 16 remaining the main driving force of their brawl. Amid this, Sherlyn made a recent attack on Rakhi Sawant and claimed that she has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

The shocking claim came after Rakhi was spotted outside a police station along with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. As per media reports, she was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by Sherlyn Chopra who accused Rakhi of defaming her image. Later, Sherlyn also took to Twitter and claimed the arrest news.

While the news had already started creating a buzz on social media, Rakhi’s husband Adil Durrani decided to clear the air. Speaking to the media, Adil clarified that Rakhi Sawant has not been arrested, further adding that they were not even aware of such rumours.

Speaking to ETimes, he said,”Rakhi was called for some inquiry but she couldn’t go earlier due to her work commitments. Earlier, we had a show in Dubai following which she got busy with Bigg Boss Marathi. That was just over when her mother got unwell and she again got occupied. The Amboli police understood her situation and asked her if she could come for an inquiry following which she went by herself. She wasn’t arrested. The police took her statement and also her phone which will be returned soon.”

He further also added that they came to know about the arrest rumours later in the evening and would have issued a clarification earlier if they had known.

https://twitter.com/SherlynChopra/status/1615967658993938433

For the unversed, Sherlyn Chopra had reportedly filed a complaint against Rakhi Sawant under various IPC sections for making attempts to defame her. She also took to Twitter and shared the news of Rakhi’s arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.