Adam Sandler returns to host SNL after two decades, sings 'I Got Fired By NBC' with Chris Rock, Pete Davidson

Adam Sandler returned to Saturday Night Live with a song parodying his departure from the show over two decades ago. Claiming that he was fired from the show, Sandler sang 'I Got Fired By NBC', aided by Chris Rock and Pete Davidson.

Sandler, who was a member of the SNL cast from 1990 to 1995 , returned as the host of the show on 4 May. In his monologue, Sandler noted that a long time has passed since he worked as a writer and performer on the show. Then he proceeded to present his parody song, "I was fired. I was fired," Sandler sang. "It was so sad to tell ... I tried to call Lorne Michaels (SNL creator) but he never called me back." Rock, the comedian who also worked at SNL during Sandler's tenure, joined him on stage for the chorus of 'I Got Fired'. When current cast member Pete Davidson tried to join the duo, Sandler quipped that he has not been fired by NBC yet. “Be patient because it’s coming soon,” Sandler joked. Sandler also gave a moving tribute to his late castmate Chris Farley.

Ending the night with @AdamSandler's tribute to Chris Farley. 💌 #SNL pic.twitter.com/FW1KkIETFu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Also, Shawn Mendes appeared on the show to sing his new single 'If I Can't Have You' live for the first time. He also sang his popular chartbuster, 'In My Blood' during his SNL performance.

The cold open of the episode featured a spoof of Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, where the characters were seen battling each other other Family Feud-style.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 16:41:10 IST

