Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame characters face off in hilarious SNL Family Feud parody sketch

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8 coverage, click here and for our full Avengers: Endgame coverage, click here.

Fans have often imagined what it would be like if the worlds of Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame were to collide. This week, the characters of the pop culture behemoths have gone head-to-head in parody sketch of the classic show Family Feud on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

In the cold open mashup this weekend, Kenan Thompson took over the role of Steve Harvey, or “Steve of House Mustache” (as he identified himself), while SNL regulars dressed up as fan favourite characters from the biggest franchises of this decade.

While Thor (Alex Moffat), Thanos flaunting his Infinity Gauntlet (Beck Bennett), Okoye (Ego Nwodim) and Groot (Leslie Jones) represented the Avengers: Endgame team, the Game of Thrones side consisted of Ser Brienne of Tarth (Kate McKinnon), Tormud Giantsbane (Mickey Day), Melisandre (Cecily Strong) and Bran Stark (Kyle Mooney).

“All right, let’s start with the Avengers, because this show is just like their movies: We’re going to open with 45 minutes of introductions,” said Thompson dressed as Harvey. This was followed by an introduction to the "1,000-year-old witch Melisandre", who remarks that the skit is "dark and full of terrors".

In the inaugural round, Thor lead the Avengers team to victory. But just like in the Battle of Winterfell of episode 3 last week, Arya Stark (Melissa Villaseñor) made a heroic appearance and won the round for her GoT teammates.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 11:21:12 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.