Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar announces marriage to Peter Paul; ceremony to take place on 27 June

Vanitha Vijayakumar who debuted opposite Vijay in the 1995 film Chandralekha is getting married to Peter Paul on 27 June.

The actress is the eldest daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula. She has two sisters Preetha and Sridevi, who too have acted in films. Paul is a VFX technician who has worked in Tamil cinema, Bollywood and, Hollywood, according to Times of India.

India Today writes that Vanitha and Paul's wedding ceremony will be in the presence of only close friends and family owing to government restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The actress announced her wedding plans in a detailed statement on Twitter. "He walked out of my dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly i felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease ,so calm, stress free and felt taken care of. You all know my children have been my priority always . When he asked for my hand in marriage I was speechless (sic)," wrote Vanitha.

Here is her post

Vanitha has been married twice before. She has a son Vijay Srihari, and two daughters Jovika and Jayintha.

Last year, the actress appeared as a contestant on the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She was the second housemate to be evicted, but returned to the show as a wild-card entry.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 13:59:48 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.