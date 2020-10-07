Actress to apologise, withdraw statement on Richa Chadha in connection to Anurag Kashyap sexual harassment case

Bombay High Court imposed an injunction on the respondents, asking them to restrain from sharing or adding any more content about Richa Chadha.

The actress, who had named Richa Chadha in an interview where she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, has agreed to tender an apology and retract her statement, said her lawyer Nitin Satpute.

Chadha had filed a defamation case against the actress along with Kamaal R Khan and the news channel that aired the interview before the Bombay High Court. The case was heard by a single bench of Justice Anil K Menon today with the proceedings to further take place on 12 October (Monday), writes Bar and Bench.

The court also asked Manoj Gadkari, appearing for Khan, whether his client would like to withdraw his statement. Gadkari asked for time to file reply as his client was not in the country. He says that Khan's statements are what the actress had put out.

Chadha, in her suit, had said the statements made against her have "subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony.

The court also imposed an injunction on the new channel and John Doe (all unknown persons who may have shared the content), restraining from sharing or adding any more content under dispute in the current proceedings.

The actress during an interview on 19 September, had made the alleged defamatory statements against Chadha, which were reiterated in subsequent interviews. Chadha, in her suit, mentioned that even after a legal notice was sent to her, the actress did not stop making these statements.

Meanwhile, the actress on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and sought “speedy justice”, in the wake of her allegation of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Kashyap, reports Press Trust of India. The meeting came about a fortnight after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kashyap following the actress making the allegation.