Richa Chadha files defamation case against Kamaal R Khan, an actress and others before Bombay HC

Richa Chadha alleges the defamatory statements have 'subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, and harassment.'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit an actor, Kamaal R Khan and others before the Bombay High Court for allegedly making defamatory statements against her.

The aforementioned actor has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, and named Chadha in regard to the incident.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Chadha has sought Rs 1.1 crore in compensation and asked the court to issue an order restraining those mentioned in the suit from making any more defamatory statements. In addition to this, she has sought the withdrawal of all the videos and tweets mentioning her, as well as a public apology.

Mirror writes that the actor, during an interview on 19 September, had made the alleged defamatory statements against Chadha, which were reiterated in subsequent interviews. Chadha mentioned that even after a legal notice was sent to her, the actor did not stop making these statements.

She added that Khan had posted the actor's interview on social media along with a series of allegedly defamatory tweets.

Chadha's case, filed through senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar, was heard by a single bench of Justice Anil K Menon.

Asian News International says Chadha, in her suit, said the statements made against her have "subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony."

None of the parties mentioned in the defamation suit appeared at the hearing, following which the court asked Chadha to issue fresh notices to them via emails. The case has been deferred till 7 October, reports The Indian Express.