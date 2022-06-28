Jasmin Bhasin is now all set to step foot in the film industry. The actress will be seen in Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal in her debut Punjabi movie. The actress will also be making her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt's next film.

Dil se Dil Tak fame Jasmin Bhasin turns 32 today, 28 June. Bhasin is an actress who works predominantly in the television industry. The actress rose to fame with her debut show Tashan-e-Ishq. Following this, the actress appeared in several other shows, including Naagin, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Dil To Happy Hai Ji.

The actress is now all set to step foot in the film industry. Bhasin will be seen in Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal in her debut Punjabi movie. The actress will also be making her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt's next film.

Bhasin has also made appearances on several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14, wherein her chemistry with her boyfriend Aly Goni was loved by the audience.

Here are some of the adorable pictures of the couple:

Jasmin Bhasin shared adorable pictures with actor Aly Goni on the occasion of Eid. While Bhasin looks stunning in a green embroidered suit, Goni looks handsome in a white kurta-pyjama.

The couple looks gorgeous together. With Jasmin Bhasin is dressed in a peach suit and Aly Goni is acing the black kurta-pyjama look, we certainly can't take our eyes off of the couple. The actress penned a heartwarming note on the occasion of her actor boyfriend's birthday, along with an adorable picture of the two.

Actor Aly Goni shared a picture with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on the occasion of New year's eve.

The Dil se Dil Tak fame actress shared a mushy picture with her boyfriend Aly Goni. Bhasin wrote 'hey, I miss you. Come back now!! The gorgeous couple can be seen spending some quality time in the mountains.

The actress shared a romantic picture with bae Aly Goni. The couple can be seen posing under a star-studded sky. Bhasin's caption is too cute to be missed.

Jasmin Bhasin shared a reel with Goni and the couple can be seen grooving to Raataan Lambiyan's song. While Goni can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt, Bhasin looks cute in a grey one.

