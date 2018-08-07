Sumeet Vyas confirms engagement to actress Ekta Kaul, couple to reportedly get married on 15 September

Actor Sumeet Vyas, known for starring in popular web series Permanent Roommates and acting alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the hit movie Veere Di Wedding, has confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Ekta Kaul. Sumeet proposed to his girlfriend Ekta Kaul, known for starring in daily soap Mere Angne Mein, earlier this week, according to a report by India Today.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Ekta said ‘yes’ immediately, but there was one small problem: The size of her engagement ring was wrong. "Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me," Sumeet was quoted as saying.

Ekta spoke about how Sumeet first took her parents’ blessings before asking for her hand in marriage. "Marrying the man you love is a great feeling, but tying the knot with your crush is an achievement. I am happy that I am marrying Sumeet. Actually, before slipping the ring, he had come to Jammu to speak to my parents and then he proposed marriage to me. I don’t know why he felt I would not say yes immediately. I will never say no to him," she said.

The couple has reportedly asked their industry friends to reserve dates in September — Sumeet and Ekta have finalised 15 September as their wedding date.

