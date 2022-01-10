Netizens trolled Siddharth for his apparent 'sexist' remark on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth’s tweet on badminton player Saina Nehwal's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent security breach in Punjab’s Ferozepur on 5 January has run into a controversy over outright sexist overtones.

As news of PM's security scare surfaced, Nehwal tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Siddharth wrote in response to Nehwal's tweet, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽 Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Netizens trolled Siddharth for his apparent 'sexist' remark on the Olympic medalist. Some even called him 'misogynist' for his use of innuendos and said the comment was not made in good taste.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also condemned Siddharth for his actions. "This man needs a needs or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," tweeted Rekha Sharma.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

After heavy backlash, Siddharth tweeted his clarification. "COCK & BULL. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period (sic)."

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

Responding to Siddharth's comment to her Tweet, Nehwal told News18, "I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

She added, “If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country."

A couple of months ago, he was again trolled by netizens for what they thought was an indirect comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. The actor, however, rubbished the claims that the tweet was about Samantha and Chaitanya’s divorce.

On the professional front, Siddharth was last seen in Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram.