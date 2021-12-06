'And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs', wrote Sayantani Ghosh while sharing her first wedding pictures.

Television actress Sayantani Ghosh got married to long time beau Anugrah Tiwari in an intimate ceremony in her hometown Kolkata. The Naagin 4 actress opted for a traditional red banarasi saree and gold jewellery for her wedding and her partner wore a dhoti with an embroidered kurta.

Sharing her first photos after getting married, Sayantani wrote on Instagram, “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs.” with a loved-up and red heart emoji.

Sayantani’s haldi ceremony was held at her residence in the presence of close relatives on Sunday morning. “The moment I wore my shankha and pola I felt something changing inside. I have worn shankha-pola before, for different characters I played on screen. But this time, it was for real! I think a Bengali bride always looks pretty in a laal Benarasi, shankha-pola, chandan on the forehead and sindoor,” she told Calcutta Times.

The couple will host a reception in Jaipur, which is Anugrah’s hometown.

Sayantani Ghosh has starred in shows such as Kumkum: Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn 4, Naamkarann, and even the reality show Bigg Boss 6.