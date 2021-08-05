Arzoo Govitrikar, the Naagin 2 actor, said that she had tried her best to reconcile with Siddharth Sabharwal, but 'matters came to a head'.

Actor and model Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal, citing unbearable “gaalis, violence and infidelity” as the reason. Govitrikar alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical torture for years. The Naagin 2 actor said that she had tried her best to reconcile with Sabharwal, but "matters came to a head".

Govitrikar has claimed that she had been abused repeatedly by her husband. She added that there were days when she "was beaten up black and blue" and she couldn't come out because of the bruises. She has also accused him of not providing sufficient maintenance to her. The actor had earlier filed a domestic violence complaint against her businessman-husband in 2019, where she said that they had fought over his alcohol consumption.

Accusing her husband of infidelity, Govitrikar has alleged that “he had a Russian girlfriend”. She alleged that she was also subjected to ‘casteist’ abuses and that she began suffering from ‘blackouts’ as a result.

Also seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Baghban, Govitrikar added that she has CCTV footage and personal chats as documentary evidence for the violence and infidelity. Advocate Ishika Tolani, who is representing the actor in the case, said that divorce proceedings had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matter is expected to come up soon in court.

Reportedly, Sabharwal is not commenting on the matter as it is under subjudice.

Arzoo, the sister of Aditi Govitrikar, has appeared in the shows like CID and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. She and Sabharwal had tied the knot in 2010. They have one child together.