'Taking all the measures to combat the virus,' wrote Guneet Monga while sharing the news of her coronavirus diagnosis

Pooja Hegde is the latest addition to the list of film celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 . She broke the news on social media on 25 April, adding that she has isolated herself and is quarantining at home.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Pooja posted a statement that read, "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 . Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself".

Further in her post, the Housefull 4 actor requested people who have come in contact with her recently to get tested for the virus. She also thanked her well-wishers for the love and support.

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is currently juggling multiple projects such as Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus, and Thalapathy 65. She made her acting debut in 2012 with Mugamoodi and went on to features in various Tamil and Telugu films. In 2016, she entered Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Film producer Guneet Monga, known for producing films like The Lunchbox and recently released Pagglait, has also got diagnosed with the novel coronavirus . Monga in a statement said that despite taking due care and all the necessary precautions, she has tested positive for COVID-19 .

Currently, she is “under self-quarantine and taking all the measures to combat the virus” with the guidance of her doctor.

Various other celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy, and Nawab Shah have recently tested positive while Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal also contracted the virus earlier and have recovered now.