Vicky Kaushal announces he's tested negative for coronavirus 11 days after diagnosis

Vicky Kaushal had announced his coronavirus diagnosis on 5 April, writing that he tested positive 'in spite of all care and precautions.'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 , more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

Kaushal, 32, took to Instagram and shared a note thanking his fans for their wishes.

"Tested negative today. Thank You for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe," the Uri actor wrote.

Check out the post here



Kaushal had announced his coronavirus diagnosis on 5 April, writing that he tested positive "inspite of all care and precautions."

He was shooting for Dharma Productions' movie Mr Lele in the city, along with actor Bhumi Pednekar, who also tested positive for COVID-19 .

The film's shooting was subsequently halted.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,217 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,53,159.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)