Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal announces he's tested negative for coronavirus 11 days after diagnosis

Vicky Kaushal had announced his coronavirus diagnosis on 5 April, writing that he tested positive 'in spite of all care and precautions.'

FP Staff April 17, 2021 10:14:27 IST
Vicky Kaushal announces he's tested negative for coronavirus 11 days after diagnosis

Vicky Kaushal. Twitter @bongoCineaste

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 , more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

Kaushal, 32, took to Instagram and shared a note thanking his fans for their wishes.

"Tested negative today. Thank You for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe," the Uri actor wrote.

Check out the post here


Kaushal had announced his coronavirus diagnosis on 5 April, writing that he tested positive "inspite of all care and precautions."

He was shooting for Dharma Productions' movie Mr Lele in the city, along with actor Bhumi Pednekar, who also tested positive for COVID-19 .

The film's shooting was subsequently halted.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,217 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,53,159.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: April 17, 2021 10:14:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

Kartik Aaryan tests negative for coronavirus, likely to resume shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan tests negative for coronavirus, likely to resume shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan, who has been in quarantine for two weeks, shared that he tested negative for coronavirus on Monday.

Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home quarantine
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home quarantine

"Back in action very soon," promised Akshay Kumar after sharing he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ashutosh Rana tests positive for coronavirus a week after taking first dose of vaccine
Entertainment

Ashutosh Rana tests positive for coronavirus a week after taking first dose of vaccine

Ashutosh Rana took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine last week with his wife Renuka Shahane.