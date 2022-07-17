Actor-politician Ravi Kishan turns 51: A look at his glorious career

Kishan made his debut in 1992 with the Hindi film Giraft. However, he shot to fame in 2006 after he participated in Bigg Boss Season 1 and became a household name. Having created a niche for himself in the Bhojpuri film industry, he also worked in other regional language films.

Actor turned politician Ravi Kishan celebrates his 51st birthday today. Born in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Ravi Kishan is a film and TV actor known predominantly for his work in Hindi and Bhojpuri industries. Apart from being an actor and politician, Kishan is also a television presenter and film producer.

Kishan made his debut in 1992 with the Hindi film Giraft. However, he shot to fame in 2006 after he participated in Bigg Boss Season 1 and became a household name. Having created a niche for himself in the Bhojpuri film industry, he also worked in other regional language films. In 2014, Ravi Kishan joined the Indian National Congress and was a member till 2017, following which he switched to Bhartiya Janata Party.

On the occasion of Ravi Kishan's birthday, here is a look at some of his movies and web series:

Dehati Disco

Released in 2022, Dehati Disco is a Hindi language dance film. Directed by Manoj Sharma, the film features Ganesh Acharya, Manoj Joshi, Remo D'Souza and Rajesh Sharma.

Varchsava

Ravi Kishan plays the role of Amresh Singh in this 2022 Hindi drama film. The film revolves around Dhanbad, a place known for coal, mafia and the battle of supremacy.

Robertt

Released in 2021, Roberrt is a Kannada language, romance/action thriller film. Ravi Kishan essayed the role of Balram Tripathi in this multi-starrer film, which was directed by Tarun Sudhir.

The Whistleblower

The Whistleblower is based on the 2013 PMT scam which took place in the education sector. Premiered on SonyLiv, The Whistleblower is created by Ritesh Modi and features Ritwik Bhowmik and Ankita Sharma along with Ravi Kishan. Kishan plays the role of Jairaj Jatav.

Matsya Kaand

Released in 2021 on MX Player, the series feature Ravi Kishan, Ravi Dubey, and Zoya Afroz in the lead roles. Ravi Kishan essays the role of Tejraj Singh. The series revolves around con man Matasya Thada. But fate throws him a curveball when a ruthless cop wants to apprehend him at all cost.

