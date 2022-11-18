Actor Armaan Ralhan rings in his special day with his family and close friends this year. The handsome actor had nailed his role as Squadron leader Viraj in the captivating series Shoorveer this year that left fans in awe of him. He did an exemplary job in his breakthrough performance in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans‘ in 2021 gained him immense love from the audiences all across the nation. Armaan’s transformation from ‘Befikre’ has left everyone baffled as the actors versatility is definitely taken in account for.

Other than being known for his acting skills and his seamless performances, Armaan is also known for his loving and kind nature. The actor has always been seen spending his time off with his close ones , prioritizing his family and his loved ones above everything. Armaan celebrates his birthday with his family and friends as he spent some quality time with them on his special day.

Armaan said, “It was an intimate celebration for me this year as I was with my closest people,I got to celebrate my birthday with them. I feel very grateful for the love and wishes that have been pouring in.”

Can’t wait to see how this birthday boy enjoys his birthday next year!

For his prep for Shoorveer, the actor revealed exclusively to Firstpost, “Being as new as I am, it was a dream come true to be offered a part like this and to get into the process of convincing myself that I am this person for the show. I did not have the pleasure of working with Makarand sir though I got a chance to hang with him a little in the vanity can. Regina Cassandra, Aadil Khan were wonderful plus there were a bunch of other brilliant supporting actors, some of whom I did not get to work with. And of course, working with Manish sir was great. He was our boss and a tough taskmaster on screen, but the complete opposite off screen.”

