Actor Akhil Iyer, who was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s HIT- The First Case, will be talking legal action against the Indian National Congress and he has specified the reason too. The Congress party have used his face illegally on one of their campaigns against the ruling party’s corruption in Karnataka.

Iyer shared the pictures on his Twitter account and wrote- “I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for “40% Sarkara” – an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this. @RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this.”

Have a look at his tweet right here:

I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for “40% Sarkara” – an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this.@RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this pic.twitter.com/y7LZ9wRXW9 — Akhil Iyer (@akhiliy) September 23, 2022

Akhil made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The film was also the launchpad for Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain. It also starred Deeksha Seth, Sudeep Sahir and Gautami Kapoor. It was a commercial failure. It clashed at the box-office with Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal’s Bobby Jasoos. He was also seen in Kabir Khan’s web series, The Forgotten Army, which had Sunny Kaushal in lead role. It released in January 2020.

