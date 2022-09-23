Actor Akhil Iyer to take legal action against the Congress for using his face illegally for their campaign
The actor shared the pictures of the posters too, which have been used by the Congress party for their movement against corruption in Karnataka by the ruling party.
Actor Akhil Iyer, who was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s HIT- The First Case, will be talking legal action against the Indian National Congress and he has specified the reason too. The Congress party have used his face illegally on one of their campaigns against the ruling party’s corruption in Karnataka.
Iyer shared the pictures on his Twitter account and wrote- “I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for “40% Sarkara” – an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this. @RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this.”
Have a look at his tweet right here:
I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for “40% Sarkara” – an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with.
I will be taking legal action against this.@RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this pic.twitter.com/y7LZ9wRXW9
— Akhil Iyer (@akhiliy) September 23, 2022
Akhil made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The film was also the launchpad for Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain. It also starred Deeksha Seth, Sudeep Sahir and Gautami Kapoor. It was a commercial failure. It clashed at the box-office with Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal’s Bobby Jasoos. He was also seen in Kabir Khan’s web series, The Forgotten Army, which had Sunny Kaushal in lead role. It released in January 2020.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra writes open letter to Vishva Hindu Parishad after his Gurugram shows called-off
The comedian, who has criticised the BJP-led NDA government over a number of issues in the past, proclaimed himself as “a bigger Hindu” than the VHP as he doesn’t earn his living by fear mongering and issuing threats.
Udaipur city and its understated treasure of arms and armour
The collection includes a full range of arms and armour from the late 16th to the 20th centuries that express the unique cultural identity of Mewar. In addition to these, it includes south Indian, Mughal, Middle Eastern, European, and American masterpieces.
Raising Kanan Season 2: Kanan and Raq are all set to return with a new season
The coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark is returning with a second season only on Lionsgate Play from September 9, 2022.