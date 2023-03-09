Entrepreneur, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta is on cloud nine this year. The Masaba Masaba star began the year by getting hitched to long-time beau and actor Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba’s entire family, including father Vivian Richards, step-dad Vivek Mehra and mother Neena Gupta came together on the happy occasion. Speaking recently at the launch of the LoveChild X Myntra event, Masaba opened up about a lot of things, including her relationship with her parents and how Neena Gupta is her biggest cheerleader.

Speaking of her wedding, the newly-wed told the Indian Express that she opted for a low-key ceremony because “it was the first time the whole family was coming together”. “I just wanted to share this moment with the people who mean something to me,” Masaba said, adding that she had arranged a dinner and party for her friends from the film industry the next day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta also revealed how she tries to nurture her relationships with her family. “You know, as we grow older, we have to remember our parents aren’t getting younger either. You have to be mindful about how you interact with them. They can be quite sensitive and may even be feeling a bit lost in your life. I make sure to actively work on my relationship with my parents. Even though I have lived my whole life with my mother, I make an effort to spend time with her, be with her and also take her for holidays. That’s what I also do with my dad. I think you have to treat your parents like your children and just spend a bit of time with them.”

Masaba also spoke glowingly about her relationship with Neena Gupta and how she has been a “strong force” for her. “When I told my mother I wanted to become an actor, she said that in the entertainment industry, the game gets over after a certain age. She asked me to do something that involves my brain as it was my most powerful asset,” the designer said.

Speaking of her bond with her father, Masaba had shared a special wish for father Vivian Richards on his birthday on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)



“Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear”, she wrote.

