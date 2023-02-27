Ayushmann Khurrana had once stated in an interview with FirstpostI that it is a fact that one becomes a star because of the audience. “But this is also a fact that it’s a give and take relationship between the audience and the star because that person is also giving you entertainment. He’s getting you to ponder, to think, giving you Cinema for change. It’s both ways, it’s mutual love for each other. So nobody should be arrogant about that relationship, neither the star nor the public.”

OTT platforms as it can be adjusted as per their comfort. Ayushmann Khurrana added, “When you are unconventional, you don’t have an option and you need to do something different with your character and the movie you choose. My father always supported me and pushed me to take these tough decisions. I can’t leave my staple genre, I am living until I am taking risks and that has always been my USP.”

The director of his new film An Action Hero, Anirudh Iyer, called Ayushmann Khurrana the bravest actor in the country. That could be true, given the kind of subjects he has gravitated towards. He has turned esoteric subjects into entertaining narratives and carved a space for himself that’s unlikely to dwindle, despite some of his recent monetary misfires.

