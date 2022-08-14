Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to over 500 movies and is known for her versatility.

Ace playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan celebrates her 39th birthday today. Born in New Delhi, Chauhan is one of the most celebrated and sought-after playback singers in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning over two decades, Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to over 500 movies and is known for her versatility. She started singing at a very young age and rose to prominence as a child prodigy. Her debut in the film industry was in 1996 with the film Shastra, when Chauhan was just 13 years old.

Sunidhi Chauhan is often regarded as the queen of item songs and has given Bollywood some of its most iconic item songs in the last few decades. From Sheila Ki Jawani to Dilliwali Girlfriend, Sunidhi Chauhan's songs left an indelible mark on Bollywood and music lovers.

As the playback singer turns a year older, here is a list of her top songs:

1. Sheila Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawani, starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were featured in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan, which was directed by Farah Khan. Considered B-town's one of the most iconic item numbers, Sunidhi Chauhan's voice complimented Katrina Kaif well.

2. Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari

The song featured in the 2013 film Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Along with Chauhan, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan also lent their voice to this beautiful song. The music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

3. Dilliwali Girlfriend

The iconic Dilliwali Girlfriend song, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone was featured in the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, became an overnight sensation and created a rage among millennials.

4. Kamli

Kamli was featured in the 2013 film Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Kamli once again proved Katrina Kaif's dancing prowess, which was matched with Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful voice.

5. Engine Ki Seeti

Engine Ki Seeti starring Sonam Kapoor was released in 2014 in the film Khoobsurat. The music was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and the lyrics were penned by Ikram Rajasthani.

Here's wishing Sunidhi Chauhan a very happy birthday!

