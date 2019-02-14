Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty to turn director with Hindi film Sarpakal

Resul Pookutty, who won the Best Sound Design Academy Award for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, will soon be making his directorial debut. According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will be titled Sarpakal.

Kamlesh Pandey, who wrote Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6, has penned the script. The report states that the film is "on the lines of the Oscar-winning franchise, Lord of The Rings" and goes on floors in 2020. Resul will also produce Sarpakal, which will have a mix of Indian and international actors as part of the cast.

"Sarpakal will be heavy on VFX and will be shot both in India and abroad. Resul is slated to begin recce in a few months," a source close to the development told Mirror. The source also said that Resul is currently involved in a Hindi language project, the casting of which is still underway and will begin shooting first.

Resul also confirmed the news with the publication, but did not reveal any more details.

Resul had previously made his acting debut in 2017 with Oru Kadhai Sollatuma, directed by Prasad Prabhakar. The film, which released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, saw him play the role of a sound designer who records the sounds of Thrissur Pooram festival in Kerala.

He was also nominated in the category of Sound Editing - Foreign Language Feature by The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) at the Golden Reel Awards 2019 for Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 11:52:11 IST