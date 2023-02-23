Two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz is back to enthrall audiences with his dark comedy thriller series The Consultant. Produced by Steve Stark, Matt Shakman, Tony Basgallop, Waltz, Andrew Mittman, and Kai Dolbashian, The Consultant will air on Amazon Prime Video on 24 February. The story follows the character of Regus Patoff (essayed by Waltz), a manipulative and unsettling consultant who is hired by an app-based gaming company. The eight-episode thriller sees Patoff unleash his sociopathic management style on the company’s employees. The thriller series is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name.

Speaking about his role as a consultant, Waltz said, “I am uniquely privileged to not have to describe the character because I can play it. I can show you,” he stated. “And what is it that I show you? Do you think it’s important to show you what I think about this character? It is important to show you what you think about that character,” the Oscar winner added.

The Django Unchained actor also spoke about his quest to justify the writer’s vision with his on-screen performances. “I make it a point that the writer is the writer because to tell the writer what to write (if I’m not the producer) is shooting myself in the foot. Because I want to know what the writer is coming up with so I can attempt to execute that,” Christoph Waltz said.

Coming back to The Consultant, the Matt Shakman directorial also stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of The Consultant here:



Waltz was last featured in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, where he voiced the role of Count Volpe. The Inglorious Basterds star has a busy year ahead with projects like Reagan and Gorbachev, where he essays the role of the late Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. He will also star in Jeffrey Walker’s The Portable Door and Stephen Frears’ Billy Wilder and Me.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.