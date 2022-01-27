A few reports quoted Nagarjuna Akkineni saying that Naga Chaitanya was 'worried about him and his family reputation' when he and Samantha decided to end their nearly four-year-long marriage.

An interview of Nagarjuna where he's commenting for the first time ever on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce has been doing the rounds. Nagarjuna has now taken to Twitter to clarify that the news reports are fake and 'absolute nonsense'. He also requested people to refrain from posting rumours as news.

In his statement, Nagarjuna wrote, “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours.”

I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 27, 2022

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on their social media accounts in October last year. Their statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017.