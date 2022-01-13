Naga Chaitanya said that the decision to separate from Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mutually made for their individual happiness.

After announcing his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actor Naga Chaitanya finally opened up about his decision. The couple announced their separation last year by issuing a statement on social media.

The statement said that after much deliberation and thought they decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue their own paths.

Chaitanya recently opened up about his personal life during a media interaction for the promotion of his upcoming movie, Bangarraju. Replying to a question about his divorce with Prabhu, Chaitanya said that the decision was mutually made for their individual happiness. Separating with each other was the best decision in such a situation, he added. “If she (Samantha) is happy, then I am happy,” Chaitanya said.

Watch the video here:

While speaking with Filmfare in December last year, Samantha Prabhu had also opened up about her divorce. She said that after her separation with Chaitanya, she had thought she would not be able to handle herself and would die, but she handled herself well.

“I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die," Prabhu had said. "I didn't think I was capable of being this strong," the actor had further said, adding that she was proud of how strong she was.

Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied knots in 2017. The duo was together for nearly four years.

On the work front, Samantha Prabhu was recently seen in the movie Pushpa: The Rise starring actor Allu Arjun. She was featured in the song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' along with the actor. She wowed her fans with her amazing acting skills in The Family Man 2 (2021) which also starred Manoj Bajpayee.

Actor Chaitanya will be seen in the upcoming movie Bangarraju, also starring his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie also features Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty. The movie has been directed by Kalyan K Kurasala.