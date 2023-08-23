Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is known for her compassionate responses and intelligent repartee. Ever since the yesteryear star joined Instagram in February this year, she has taken the internet by storm. Thanks to her compelling captions paired with everlasting beautiful pictures, she continues to rule millions of hearts in her own unique style. Now, just like several times in the past, the Don actress added to the treasure trove of lessons and memories with her recent Instagram post.

The post was titled ‘Caption for men’ and addressed how men shouldn’t be afraid to hold their women acquaintance’ handbags whenever asked to do so. She added, “Or for that matter, even when they don’t ask, but you can see that they’re struggling or have been carrying it for too long.”

Zeenat further said that nothing screams insecure like a man who’s afraid of or disgusted by women-associated things like tampons, handbags, makeup, etc. Zeenat Aman shared this as a ‘Tuesday thought’ where her son Zihaan Khan, popular as ‘zanuski’, is seen helping her with the purse.

Check out the post:

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 35,000 views.

Check out some of the comments on the post:

The post prompted a sweet reply from Zanuski himself. He wrote, “You’ve been lugging me around since my birth! Have to return the favour from time to time.”

One user wrote, “Bag-wati is intimidating for many men, I guess. I love the way you’ve conveyed it.”

“There can never be another ZEENAT AMAN. An icon through and through,” commented another user.

Another user remarked, “True that.”

Zeenat Aman’s feed is full of lessons and perspectives based on her life. The Great Gambler star often shares them on her Instagram account. In one such post, the 71-year-old talked about her ‘parenthood’ as she uploaded a picture of her kids sitting on her lap.

She captioned the post, “There’s no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging.” She further added that, “Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother of two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies.”

Work Front

Zeenat Aman has starred in movies like Dostana, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yaadon Ki Baraat, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna among others. Through her presence on social media platforms, she works with advertisements, causes and organisations that intrigue her.